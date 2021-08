One of the most sought-after and praised gaming consoles of the last decade has been the Nintendo Switch. Recently, the Switch overtook both the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in lifetime sales, and so is one of the most purchased consoles of all time. However, it is not clear how far the Switch will climb, and the consoles it would have to beat in terms of sales are no easy targets. In addition to this, there's a number of mitigating factors that affect a console's success, and looking at what games are ahead of the Switch in lifetime sales helps to identify exactly what these factors could be.