It's been an eventful year for Loki — or Lokis, I should say. Throughout the Disney+ series, the Frost Giant and former Avengers antagonist jumped through time branches, trying to take on the very authority that controls time itself. While that probably wasn't good for his psyche, it was great for fans, who got to see all of the different Loki "variants" he bumped into along the way. Not only were they fun twists on the character, they each provided fodder for different Loki costumes — something that comes in extra handy if you're looking to do a family costume and everyone wants to be Thor's half-brother.