New Orbea aero bike spotted at Vuelta a España

By Josh Croxton
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 5 days ago
Grand tours are often described as a shop window for cycling brands to promote their products. The increased number of viewers generally means that these three-week races are a perfect launchpad for brands to unveil their latest innovations to the world. As a result, it's not uncommon to spot brand new tech in the peloton as the race gets underway, and this year's Vuelta a España is no different, as we've spotted what looks to be a brand new aero bike from Orbea.

