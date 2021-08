By Wednesday, Nilofar Ayoubi knew her name was on the Taliban’s list. She had learned the news from a friend — the same friend who on Sunday had told her that the Taliban were going door-to-door across neighborhoods trying to find women like her, the same friend who now warned her that it was time to go into hiding. The women on the list were journalists, politicians, pilots, business entrepreneurs — what they had in common was that they had been speaking about the rights of Afghan women loudly and persistently, online and IRL, for years.