McKenzie 4 outs from no-hitter but Indians win big

McKenzie allowed two runs on four hits and one walk with five strikeouts through six innings, taking a no-decision in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Oakland. McKenzie got better as the game went on Tuesday night, striking out four consecutive Oakland batters in his third trip through the order. The only damage to his line came on a Sean Murphy RBI double in the second and a Seth Brown solo homer in the fourth. While this is McKenzie's fifth straight start in which he has allowed multiple earned runs, the 24-year-old needed just 86 pitches to get through six innings and scored a quality start. McKenzie has never thrown more than 93 pitches in a start in his career, suggesting that there is a limit as to how far Cleveland will push him. However, he has now gone six or more innings in four of his last six starts. To give that number some context, the lanky right-hander didn't venture beyond 5.1 innings in any of his first 11 starts this season.