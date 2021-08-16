Cancel
McKenzie 4 outs from no-hitter but Indians win big

 5 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Indians starter Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit batters in order before Harold Castro lined a single to right with two out in the eighth inning and Cleveland beat the Tigers 11-0. The 24-year-old stunned the Comerica Park crowd of 25,684 hoping to see Miguel Cabrera’s 500th homer.

