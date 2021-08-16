Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NASA Dedicates Facility To Honor Neil Armstrong’s Legacy – World’s Most Powerful Space Simulation Chambers

By NASA’s Glenn Research Center
scitechdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe facility that houses the world’s most powerful space simulation chambers has now been named for the world’s most famous astronaut. Yesterday, NASA’s Glenn Research Center held a dedication ceremony for its Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility. Formerly known as Plum Brook Station, the facility is located on 6,400 acres in Sandusky, Ohio, and is home to powerful space simulation chambers that support NASA’s Artemis program and commercial spaceflight testing.

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Armstrong
Person
Bill Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Station#Glenn Research Center#Armstrong Test Facility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseThe Weather Channel

NASA Can Now Predict Radiation Risks for Astronauts on International Space Station

While Astronauts are out discovering the various facets of space, they also face several hazards. In addition to immediate risks like high-speed space debris, equipment malfunction and risky take-off and re-entry, a major, long-term threat is the constant exposure to space radiation. Now, to mitigate these risks, the US space agency NASA has developed a novel method to predict space radiation exposure on the International Space Station.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Perseverance rover spots tiny Mars moon Deimos (video)

NASA's Perseverance rover has given us an otherworldly skywatching treat — the minuscule Mars moon Deimos, twinkling in the dusty Red Planet skies. "Skywatching is fun no matter where you are. I took this short time-lapse movie to watch for clouds and caught something else: look closely and you'll see Deimos, one of two moons of Mars," Perseverance team members wrote via the mission's official Twitter account Friday (Aug. 20).
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Mars rover Curiosity reaches intriguing transition zone on Red Planet (video)

NASA's Mars rover Curiosity has rolled into a patch of ground that could shed considerable light on the Red Planet's climate history. Curiosity landed inside the 96-mile-wide (154 kilometers) Gale Crater in August 2012, on a mission to assess the region's past potential to host Earth-like life. The car-sized robot soon found evidence that Gale hosted a habitable lake-and-stream system billions of years ago, and that this environment likely persisted for long stretches.
Morehead, KYWTVQ

Morehead State’s 21m antenna to support NASA Deep Space Network

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/MSU) – Morehead State is joining the largest and most sensitive scientific telecommunications system in the world as its 21-meter tracking antenna becomes a NASA Deep Space Network (DSN) affiliate. Officials from NASA visited MSU’s Space Science Center Thursday, Aug. 12, to conduct an operational readiness review for...
Aerospace & Defensehypebeast.com

NASA Spacecraft Reveal That Saturn Has a "Fuzzy" Core

NASA has unveiled a new tidbit regarding the giant gas planet Saturn. A team of researchers have been able to make new discoveries based on additional findings surrounding the planet’s rings. In the past, other theorists have suggested that Saturn’s core might be a ball of rock, however, in the most recent findings reveal that the core is likely “a diffuse soup of ice, rock, and metallic fluids” also known as a “fuzzy” core.
Astronomyastronomynow.com

A stunning vista from the Curiosity Mars rover captures changing environment

Images of knobbly rocks and rounded hills are delighting scientists as NASA’s Curiosity rover climbs Mount Sharp, a 5-mile-tall (8-kilometre-tall) mountain within the 96-mile-wide (154-kilometre-wide) basin of Mars’ Gale Crater. The rover’s Mast Camera, or Mastcam, highlights those features in a panorama (click on image to zoom in) captured on 3 July 2021 (the 3,167th Martian day, or sol, of the mission).
AstronomyWired

The Next Big Challenge for Lunar Astronauts? Moon Dust

As NASA and private space companies prepare to send equipment—and eventually astronauts—back to the moon, they are facing a nearly invisible threat to any future lunar outpost: tiny particles of dust. Ground-up lunar rock, known as regolith, clogs drills and other delicate instruments, and it's so sharp that it scratches spacesuits. Because the dust absorbs sunlight, it can also overheat sensitive electronics.
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

Outreach for NASA PUNCH Mission Embraces Ancient and Modern Sun-Watching Theme

NASA has funded a five-year outreach program in association with the Polarimeter to UNify the Corona and Heliosphere (PUNCH), a solar mission led by Southwest Research Institute (SwRI). The PUNCH Outreach Program, also led by SwRI, is collaborating with five planetariums and science centers in four states, plus other multicultural partners in the southwestern United States.
AstronomyPhys.org

Curiosity Mars rover explores a changing landscape

A new video rings in the rover's ninth year on Mars, letting viewers tour Curiosity's location on a Martian mountain. Images of knobbly rocks and rounded hills are delighting scientists as NASA's Curiosity rover climbs Mount Sharp, a 5-mile-tall (8-kilometer-tall) mountain within the 96-mile-wide (154-kilometer-wide) basin of Mars' Gale Crater. The rover's Mast Camera, or Mastcam, highlights those features in a panorama captured on July 3, 2021 (the 3,167th Martian day, or sol, of the mission).
NASAscitechdaily.com

ESA and NASA Join Forces To Tackle Global Challenge of Climate Change

Climate change is, arguably, the biggest environmental challenge the global population faces today. To address this major issue, decision-makers not only need accurate information on how our world is changing now, but also predictions on what may happen in the future. A sound knowledge of how Earth behaves as one system is the foundation to all of this – and the pieces of this complex puzzle come largely from satellites orbiting our planet. To ensure that data from Earth-observing satellites are used to their best advantage, further science and, ultimately, bring the most benefit to humankind, ESA and NASA have formed a strategic partnership for Earth science and climate change.
AstronomyWRAL

Mars on Earth: Apply for NASA's simulated Martian mission

CNN — If you've ever dreamed of what it might be like to live on another world, here's your chance. Applications are now open to participate as a crew member in NASA's first one-year simulation of living on Mars. If you succeed, you'll be one of four people living and...
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

Russia’s space program just threw a NASA astronaut under the bus

Russia's state-owned news service, TASS, has published an extraordinarily defamatory article about NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor. The publication claims that Auñón-Chancellor had an emotional breakdown in space, then damaged a Russian spacecraft in order to return early. This, of course, is a complete fabrication. The context for the article is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy