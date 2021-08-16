NASA Dedicates Facility To Honor Neil Armstrong’s Legacy – World’s Most Powerful Space Simulation Chambers
The facility that houses the world’s most powerful space simulation chambers has now been named for the world’s most famous astronaut. Yesterday, NASA’s Glenn Research Center held a dedication ceremony for its Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility. Formerly known as Plum Brook Station, the facility is located on 6,400 acres in Sandusky, Ohio, and is home to powerful space simulation chambers that support NASA’s Artemis program and commercial spaceflight testing.scitechdaily.com
