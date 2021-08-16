Cancel
Kimberly Palmer: Lessons in back-to-school shopping for 2021

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year’s back-to-school shopping will include some unwanted lessons in dealing with supply-chain challenges. But some solid advice from the past still holds true: Check to see what you already have before shopping and keep a running list of what your child needs. Avoid buying more than your child is likely to use and resist the urge to buy everything all at once. Especially with fall and winter clothing, you may find better deals later in the season. Ask the teacher for guidance on what can be purchased later. And if the back-to-school lists are too big for your budget, know where to find help.

abc17news.com

