Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman

Folks, I’m not sure if you’ve noticed, but Elijah Wood is making some of the best work he’s made in years, whether it’s behind the camera or in front. Long past his days in the ‘Rings’ franchise, Wood has acted in underrated (and admittedly strange) features recently like “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore” and last year’s “Come to Daddy.” And as a producer, he’s worked on features such as “Mandy,” “Color Out of Space,” “The Greasy Strangler,” and “Daniel Isn’t Real.” All that to say, don’t sleep on Mr. Elijah Wood in 2021. And that includes his new film, “No Man of God.”