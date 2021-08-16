Cancel
Public Safety

Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman

Cleveland Scene
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe untold story of notorious killer TED BUNDY. A specter roams the highways of a gritty and decadent 1970s America, hunting for his next prey — his name is Ted Bundy (Chad Michael Murray). Tracking him is the intrepid female detective Kathleen McChesney (Holland Roden), working out of the Seattle Police bureau, and rookie FBI profiler Robert Ressler (Jake Hays), the government agent who coined the term “serial killer.” This is the true story behind the manhunt that brought America’s most fearsome boogieman to justice.

Ted Bundy
Chad Michael Murray
Holland Roden
