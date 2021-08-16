Civilians, Diplomats Seek Evacuation from Chaotic Kabul Airport
ISLAMABAD/KABUL - The Afghan capital's international airport was frenetic Monday with thousands of Afghans looking for a way out of Kabul. U.S. soldiers were positioned to guard the runway, but civilians pushed past them. The soldiers fired warning shots as they sought to keep the area secure. Videos on social media showed scenes of crowds running on the airport tarmac and jostling for space on a staircase leading up to a plane as people tried to board. Videos also showed some people clinging to a plane as it was getting ready for takeoff.www.voanews.com
