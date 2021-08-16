Chris Austin on what differentiates Explora Journeys

Provide prompt, gracious, and knowledgeable service to members and guest in high end private dining room. Communication Skills: Excellent communication skills are key to being a successful Server and are required for this position. You will need to be able to take accurate food and beverage orders, enter them into a POS program or relay them to the Expediter or Bartender. You will need to be familiar with Dining Room menus and be able to tell members about the menus and special menu items. You will need to be able to listen well, pay attention to details and be able to converse appropriately with members and their guests.