Chris Austin on what differentiates Explora Journeys

By Johanna Jainchill
travelweekly.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSC Group's upcoming luxury cruise brand, Explora Journeys, has four 1,000-passenger ships on order, the first set to arrive in 2023. Explora tapped several veterans of upscale cruise brands for its leadership team, including chief sales officer Chris Austin, most recently a sales executive with Seabourn, and for 20 years prior, head of sales for the luxury portfolio of Starwood Hotels & Resorts. News editor Johanna Jainchill asked Austin about will differentiate Explora.

Comments / 0

