Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Several inmates injured at City's Justice Center

By Brian Feldman
Posted by 
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 5 days ago

City spokesman Nick Dunne said roughly a dozen inmates attacked four others around 12:30 Saturday morning while they were in a recreation area on the fourth floor.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inmates#City#The Justice Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
KMOX News Radio

Protesters outside Mercy South

Protestors at Mercy South demonstrate against vaccinations. Some were believed to be Mercy employees objecting to the vaccine mandate from the hospital. Protests were also held outside hospitals in Festus and Mercy St. Louis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy