Funding available to prevent lead poisoning

Connecticut Department of Housing Commissioner Evonne M. Klein is reminding state residents that funding is available to help abate lead contaminants from households in 15 of Connecticut’s largest cities — including Bridgeport, Danbury, Norwalk and Stamford.

The Connecticut Children’s Healthy Homes program — funded by the state housing department and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and operated by the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center — targets low-income households who are living with lead contamination in their homes. Lead poisoning is especially dangerous in young children and, according to the Center for Disease Control, lead poisoning has been known to cause damage to the brain and nervous system, slowed growth and development, learning and behavioral problems, as well as hearing and speech issues.

Residents from the target cities can visit the Connecticut Children’s to apply for the funding.

“The Connecticut Children’s Healthy Homes program is a valuable and effective tool that we have in our state to eliminate lead poisoning,” Klein said in a news release. “DOH’s broader work is focused on improving the quality of life of Connecticut residents by ensuring access to quality, safe, and affordable housing. This program is helping us to achieve that vision by ensuring that we can protect our children against the dangers of lead poisoning.”

The goal of this program is to protect children before they are poisoned by lead hazards or injured by safety hazards in their homes. The Connecticut Children’s Healthy Homes program integrates health and safety interventions, lead hazard control, energy efficiency interventions, and housing rehabilitation for property owners by coordinating resources in an efficient manner to produce healthy homes. In addition to removing lead-based paint hazards, the program can fund removal of a variety of housing-related hazards including asbestos, electrical, radon, mold, trip and fall hazards, asthma triggers, safety issues and more. Our approach improves the housing for current and future occupants.

For more information about Connecticut Children’s Healthy Homes Program, call 860-837-6234.