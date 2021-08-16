We wanted more space for our family – so we bought a wood

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When designing our homes, we tend to focus on the interiors; outdoor spaces—furnished with one of the best patio dining sets, a rug, and maybe some lighting—are often an afterthought. Instead, we fill our Pinterest boards with photos of Mario Bellini’s Camaleonda couch or the latest in mid-century modern decor. Maybe it’s a Wabi-Sabi moment we’re going for; in that case, paper moon lamps and lime wash walls are definitely part of the plan. By selecting the aesthetic of our interiors and the pieces that will come to define our lives, we’re creating more than just a space but a mood. So why stop indoors?