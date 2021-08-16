Cancel
Correction: The watery eye quality of life (WEQOL) questionnaire: a patient-reported outcome measure for surgically amenable epiphora

By Christopher B. Schulz ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0833-1520
 6 days ago

The article referred to supplementary material to be found on a different website. The original article has been corrected. Department of Ophthalmology, Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, Cosham, Portsmouth, PO6 3LY, UK. Christopher B. Schulz, Paul Rainsbury & Simon Rogers. Corneoplastic Unit, Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, East Grinstead,...

Cataract surgery outcomes in eyes with previous radial keratotomy

This study shows the visual and refractive outcomes of cataract surgery in patients with previous radial keratotomy (RK). This is a retrospective case series of 100 eyes (65 patients) with previous RK who had undergone routine cataract surgery with a monofocal intraocular lens implant (IOL) at Moorfields Eye Hospital, London, United Kingdom, between January 2004 and December 2018.
Pasadena, MDsevernaparkvoice.com

Barenburg Eye Associates Helps Patients Improve Their Quality Of Life

Blurry vision can lead to issues with work, hobbies, driving, exercise and other activities. At Barenburg Eye Associates, doctors offer routine eye exams, treatment and management of eye diseases, as well as cataract surgery, to help patients improve their daily lives. Dr. Mark Gordon purchased the established, four-location Barenburg family...
EngineeringNature.com

Making the invisible visible: New perspectives on the intersection of human–environment interactions of clinical teams in intensive care

Understanding human behaviour is essential to the successful adoption of new technologies, and for the promotion of safer care. This requires capturing the detail of clinical workflows to inform the design of new human–technology interactions. We are interested particularly in the possibilities for touchless technologies that can decipher human speech, gesture and motion and allow for interactions that are free of contact. Here, we employ a new approach by installing a single 360° camera into a clinical environment to analyse touch patterns and human–environment interactions across a clinical team to recommend design considerations for new technologies with the potential to reduce avoidable touch.
HealthNature.com

Correction: Evaluation of medical and surgical decompression in patients with dysthyroid optic neuropathy

The article “Evaluation of medical and surgical decompression in patients with dysthyroid optic neuropathy”, written by Aylin Garip Kuebler et al., was originally published Online First without Open Access. After publication in volume 34, issue 9, page 1702–1709 the author decided to opt for Open Choice and to make the article an Open Access publication. Therefore, the copyright of the article has been changed to © Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0. Open access funding enabled and organized by Projekt DEAL.
ChemistryNature.com

Publisher Correction: 3D test sample for the calibration and quality control of stimulated emission depletion (STED) and confocal microscopes

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02432-3, published online 23 July 2021. In the original PDF version of this Article, the image for Fig. 2 was inadvertently replaced with the image from Fig. 3. The online version of the Article was not affected. The correct version of Fig. 2 is. which replaces...
ScienceScience Now

A high-affinity human TCR-like antibody detects celiac disease gluten peptide–MHC complexes and inhibits T cell activation

Copyright © 2021 The Authors, some rights reserved; exclusive licensee American Association for the Advancement of Science. No claim to original U.S. Government Works https://www.sciencemag.org/about/science-licenses-journal-article-reuseThis is an article distributed under the terms of the Science Journals Default License. 1Centre for Immune Regulation and Department of Immunology, University of Oslo and...
HealthNature.com

Delayed vitreous prolapse after cataract surgery: clinical features and surgical outcomes

This study investigates the etiology and clinical features of delayed vitreous prolapse after cataract surgery and evaluates the long-term surgical and visual outcomes. Consecutive patients with vitreous prolapse into the anterior chamber occurring ≥ 3 months after cataract surgery at two hospitals between December 2006 and June 2020 were retrospectively reviewed. The primary outcome was associated ophthalmological events that triggered delayed vitreous prolapse. Secondary outcomes included long-term visual and subjective symptom changes after treatment. Among 20 eyes (20 patients), all had visual symptoms, the most common being blurry vision (12 patients; 60%). Five (25%) were detected after YAG laser capsulotomy, three (15%) had a history of intraocular lens(IOL) implantation in sulcus due to intraoperative posterior capsular tears, three (15%) had prolapsed vitreous alongside dislocated IOLs, and three (15%) were aphakic after previous cataract surgeries. After surgical treatment, the mean corrected distance visual acuity improved from 20/50 to 20/31(P = 0.02) and the mean preoperative intraocular pressure (IOP) that was 26.4 mmHg decreased to 15.6 mmHg, remaining stable until the last follow-up. All reported symptoms were relieved. YAG laser capsulotomy or a history of defective posterior capsule from iatrogenic causes may trigger delayed vitreous prolapse. The long-term outcomes were favorable, particularly after posterior vitrectomy, with improved IOP control and symptom resolution.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
HealthPosted by
BGR.com

If you take this popular prescription medication, stop right now and call your doctor

Over the past few days, Pfizer started recalling an increasing number of lots of Chantix, a prescription medication designed to help people stop smoking. The batches are being recalled due to the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline. N-nitroso-varenicline is a carcinogen when consumed in excess quantities. Still, the risk to adults on the medication appears to be incredibly low. As is typically the case with cases like this, the recall is rooted in an abundance of caution as opposed to a looming danger. Today’s Top Deal Fire TV Stick 4K just got a rare discount — don’t miss out! Price: $37.99 You Save: $12.00 (24%) Buy Now What is Chantix Before...
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You May Have the Delta Variant

With the return of mask guidelines, crowded ERs, and toilet-paper shortages, the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19 might seem like deja vu from last winter. But that doesn't seem to be exactly true. First: Getting vaccinated seems to be highly effective against contracting COVID-19, along with being hospitalized or dying from it. Second: The Delta variant is at least 60% more contagious than the earliest strain, and the typical symptoms of COVID infection may have subtly changed, one study has found. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

