Conservationists have sounded the alarm that the Lake District is feeling the effects of overtourism. Paths have reportedly been eroded due to the increased footfall during the pandemic and some wildlife is thought to be at risk. But for those desperate to enjoy nature responsibly, Britain has no shortage of under-the-radar options. Just an hour south of the Lakes is the verdant Forest of Bowland, which sees a fraction of the visitors. And even in other well-known national parks, there are still lesser-visited patches to discover. Here we round up the best alternatives to a Lake District break.