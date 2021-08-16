Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Max Watters set to miss out again for MK Dons

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38zKdI_0bStuWkD00
Max Watters has yet to feature this season (Kieran Cleeves/PA) (PA Archive)

MK Dons could be without Max Watters again for the visit of Charlton.

The on-loan Cardiff forward has yet to feature so far this campaign after suffering an ankle injury in pre-season.

Goalkeeper Andrew Fisher, who had been out since mid-July, returned against Sunderland on Saturday and came through unscathed.

New boss Liam Manning has no other injury worries.

Charlton’s new signing Charlie Kirk will be added to the squad.

The winger signed a four-year deal at The Valley on Thursday but was not considered for the weekend trip to Oxford.

Ben Purrington, Alex Gilbey and Ronnie Schwartz remain injury doubts for the Addicks.

Jake Forster-Caskey continues his rehabilitation programme after a cruciate ligament injury.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
86K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Gilbey
Person
Andrew Fisher
Person
Max Watters
Person
Ronnie Schwartz
Person
Ben Purrington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunderland#Cardiff#Oxford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerSB Nation

MOTM: Bolton Wanderers 3-3 MK Dons

Well, what a return to the UniBol for a frantic game. A frantic weekend personally means I’ve only just watched the highlights back to make my mind up. Yeah, I was at the game, but the emotion of it all from my pitchside view seat got the better of me. I wanted to see it again from a more tactical viewpoint.
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Liam Manning named MK Dons head coach

MK Dons have unveiled former Ipswich and West Ham academy coach Liam Manning as their new boss. The 35-year-old, who becomes the Dons’ first ever head coach, replaces Russell Martin after the Scot departed the Sky Bet League One club earlier this month to take charge of Championship Swansea. Dean...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chris Hogg leaves Newcastle for assistant manager's job at MK Dons

Chris Hogg has left his U23 coaching job at Newcastle United. Hogg, has left the club to become an assistant to the new manager at League One side MK Dons. Hogg initially joined the Magpies' Academy in February 2020, taking up the role as Under-23s' lead player development coach following a similar role at Ipswich.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Liam Manning excited by MK Dons potential despite defeat by Sunderland

Liam Manning revealed he was excited by what he saw from his new MK Dons side despite their 2-1 defeat at home to Sunderland. Goals either side of half-time from Sunderland pair Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton were enough for the Black Cats to take all three points, despite Tottenham loanee Troy Parrott’s reply in Manning’s first game as head coach.
Premier LeagueSunderland Echo

MK Dons boss delivers this verdict on Sunderland defeat and his first game in charge

Manning had only been unveiled as the new boss on Friday, following Russell Martin’s surprise departure for Swansea City on the eve of the new campaign. Goals from Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton gave the Black Cats a two-nil lead early in the second half, but the hosts had been threatening and were soon reduced the deficit thanks to a strike from Tottenham Hotspur loanee Troy Parrott.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Ross Stewart strikes at MK Dons as Sunderland maintain winning start

Liam Manning’s first game in charge of MK Dons ended as a 2-1 defeat to Sunderland as the Black Cats continued their winning start to the season. The visitors scored either side of half-time through Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton, before Dons striker Troy Parrott reduced the deficit and Sunderland’s Lynden Gooch had his late penalty saved by Andrew Fisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy