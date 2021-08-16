The best places to eat, drink and shop in Maida Vale, London

What with it being just over an hour from Stratford, home to at least one or all of The Libertines on any given day, and a new favourite destination for restaurant-goers and restaurateurs alike - it’s no surprise that Margate is becoming London’s new favourite seaside destination. That said, it can be hard to know what you should absolutely do in the hours you’re there, 2p machines and Dance Dance Revolution aside. That’s where we come in. Because Margate has a lot of options but if you don’t want to run around like a headless seagull checking out what’s best, then just go to these ones.