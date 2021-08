Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. Scattered showers and storms will be possible today as the outer rain bands of Tropical Storm Henri interact with a frontal system along the coast. Not expecting a washout, but make sure you keep your umbrella handy. Any showers or storms that occur could cause some flooding in areas that already received a lot of rain on Friday. Temperatures will warm to the low 80s, but it will feel closer to 90 degrees with the humidity. The water will be a dangerous place to be as Henri kicks up the surf. The red flags will be flying with a high risk of rip currents this weekend.