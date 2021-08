If you love to cook bacon as much as I do, you know how inconvenient it can be to transfer and store the hot oil after it's done cooking. No matter how prepared I am, I always forget to find a bacon grease container until I'm standing in the middle of the kitchen, holding a piping hot pan and looking around frantically for a glass or metal dish. I don't know why it's taken me so long to find a dedicated bacon grease container that's safe and convenient, but after far too many wrist, hand, and forearm burns, I decided it was time to find a solution for my hot oil problem.