Avengers’ Black Panther expansion is a lavish free update – but it’s more of the same, for better or worse

vg247.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want more Avengers, the Black Panther War for Wakanda expansion will delight. If you want something different, well, tough luck. The addition of Black Panther and the War for Wakanda expansion pack is what Marvel’s Avengers needs. After a rocky launch and an initially pacy stream of updates, things have slowed. The developers have put out tiny XP and balance tweaks, but there’s been nothing new for fans to sink their teeth into. Thankfully, this expansion appears to have those things in abundance.

