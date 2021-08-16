Avengers’ Black Panther expansion is a lavish free update – but it’s more of the same, for better or worse

On August 17th fans will finally get to experience the much anticipated Marvel's Avengers expansion War For Wakanda, which will introduce Black Panther into the game as a playable character but will also introduce the world of Wakanda and those who call it home. That includes fan favorites like Shuri and Okoye, and a familiar Panther villain in Klaue. ComicBook.com had a chance to preview the game and watch T'Challa and the Avengers in action, as well as talk to Marvel's Avengers writer Hannah MacLeod and Senior Designer Scott Walters all about Panther's debut, his combat, and the story fans are jumping into.