ESSA Pharma Provides Corporate Update and Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
HOUSTON, Texas and VANCOUVER, Canada, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2021. All references to "$" in this release refer to United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.www.thehendersonnews.com
Comments / 0