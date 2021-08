Freeland (3-6) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over Miami. It wasn't the most impressive outing for Freeland, but Colorado's offense put up 13 runs to help him snag his second win of the month. He gave up just one run through four innings before Miami broke through to score three in the fifth, highlighted by a two-run double by Lewis Brinson. It was Freeland's first time giving up more than three runs in an outing since June 16, and he's now sporting a 4.65 ERA through 14 starts. He's lined up to take the mound in San Francisco next weekend.