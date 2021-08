MIAMI — Court hearings for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz will remain open to the public before his trial, a Broward judge ruled on Tuesday. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled one week after his defense team requested the hearings be closed to the public and media, arguing more publicity could taint future jurors and derail a fair and impartial trial for Cruz. The Broward Public Defender’s Office made the request even though its own expert, a jury consultant who studies the effects of publicity on trials, did not recommend closing all hearings.