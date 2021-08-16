Dune Composer Hans Zimmer Unveils Brand New Score for Delayed Movie

Nerd Reactor may earn a commission from the links on our site. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune will be out in the U.S. on October 22nd, and international audiences will get to see the film a month earlier on September 15. To complement the film’s release, Insight Editions will be releasing an art book for the film titled The Art and Soul of Dune. For those wanting something extra, there will also be The Art and Soul of Dune: Limited Edition, which will come with a lot of goodies. Both will be released on the same date as the film’s U.S. release, and you can pre-order them now on Amazon.