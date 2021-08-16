Life is Strange: True Colors – Wavelengths DLC Already Revealed

Sad news (and some exciting news!) in the last couple of days, as the Life is Strange team have announced a few important news posts. Firstly, we found out the team have made a difficult decision to delay the release of Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection on all console platforms until early 2022. It comes as no surprise that the pandemic has hit a lot of studios and we have heard a lot of similar announcements throughout the year with other game franchises and this is unlikely to be the last of its kind!