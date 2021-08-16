Life is Strange: True Colors – Wavelengths DLC Already Revealed
Since the announcement of a Remastered Collection edition of life is strange, which unfortunately has been postponed time and again, the studio Deck nine games reveals a DLC for the episode via a trailer true colors with a character known to be Before the storm. Let’s move forward together to learn more. Life is strange true colors will be available on Playstation 4/5, pc, Google Stadia, Xbox One and Series X / S September 30, 2021 for the DLC and September 10 for the base game. The version Nintendo Switch will come later unfortunately.gamingideology.com
