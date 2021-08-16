Cancel
Comics

Follow a Writer Looking for Inspiration in the Upcoming Horror Comic Series THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK

By Tommy Williams
GeekTyrant
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkottie Young and Jorge Corona are teaming up once more with a new comic series from Image Comics. The series, titled The Me You Love in the Dark, will run for 5 issues and sounds like it’s going to fit into more of the thriller genre. In this chilling five...

Person
Stephen King
Person
Neil Gaiman
#Inspiration#In The Dark#Apple Books#Skottie Young#Image Comics#Digital
TV & Videospurewow.com

If You Loved ‘Haunting of Hill House,’ You Need to Watch Netflix’s New Horror Series ‘Midnight Mass’

Are you a sucker for mind-bending streaming options that result in countless jump-scares and sleepless nights? Well, you’re in luck. Netflix is preparing to release an all-new horror series, titled Midnight Mass. The seven-episode show is created by Mike Flanagan, who’s the mastermind behind The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. (Say no more…)
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Yardbarker

Stephen King lists his top-five favorite stories he's written

Stephen King is one of the most prolific authors to ever live, publishing nearly 100 novels or novellas since 1974's Carrie. For The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday (Aug. 9), the 73-year-old horror legend was tasked with something even more daunting: the definitive all-time top-five favorite list of his books or short stories.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Neil Gaiman Confirms The Sandman Season 1 Has Wrapped Filming

That's a wrap for The Sandman Season 1. Neil Gaiman has confirmed that the upcoming Netflix series has finally completed filming and we could be seeing footage from the show really soon. Production on The Sandman has been mysterious right from the start. After all, the series began production without...
Comicsvelillum.com

I love how to draw manga, comics, and anime series

For years I have really enjoyed art books. I can attribute much of my influence to them. These books are great art theory books and great graphic reference books. I often sit at my desk and take one of these books off the shelf to get answers and coveted inspiration. In this article, I’ll review some of the notable books I’ve enjoyed recently and the ones I’m still using.
MoviesMic

When it comes to paying comic book writers, Marvel is the real villain

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the most profitable film franchise in history, but the suits behind your favorite superheroes are greedy when it comes to paying the writers who come up with its stories. Multiple sources told The Guardian that when a comic book creator's work features prominently in a Marvel movie, the company's standard practice is to send them an invitation to the premiere and $5,000 — an insulting amount compared to the billions that individual MCU films make at the box office.
Comicsimdb.com

Marvel Comic Book Writers Who Inspire MCU Only Get $5,000 and a Premiere Invite — Report

At the end of March during the debut run of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series “The Falcon and the Winter Solider,” comic book writer Ed Brubaker published a newsletter in which he said the show and the buzz around it were making him feel “a bit sick to [his] stomach.” Brubaker co-created the Winter Soldier character in 2005 along with artist Steve Epting. While the MCU and actor Sebastian Stan have popularized the character across the world, Brubaker wrote that “all Steve Epting and I have gotten for creating the Winter Soldier and his storyline is a ‘thanks’ here or there, and over the years that’s become harder and harder to live with.”
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Hellraiser reboot director teases the upcoming horror movie

David Bruckner has proven himself a dab hand when tackling terrifying tales. The director's movie The Ritual was a surprise success, while The Night House, his next movie with Rebecca Hall, scared critics at Sundance earlier this year. Who better to tackle the upcoming Hellraiser reboot?. The movie will be...
ComicsPosted by
Vice

Superstar Batman Comics Writers Flee To Substack

Two of the biggest names in comics have made high profile deals with Substack, joining journalists and critics betting on the nascent newsletter industry. Writers involved in this new push into the comics industry include critically acclaimed talent like Molly Knox Ostertag, Saladin Ahmed, Scott Snyder, and James Tynion IV. Tynion wrote in his first newsletter post that he declined an exclusive contract with DC to work on Batman in favor of signing with Substack.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

DC Comics reveals ‘Dark Knights of Steel’ limited series

Announced exclusively by EW, Tom Taylor and Yasmine Putri are joining forces for a 12-issue series called Dark Knights of Steel. Promising swords, sorcery, and superheroes, the series is set apart from the main DC universe continuity similar to Taylor’s much-beloved series DCeased. No details have been given on a release date, but likely it’ll launch some time in November or December.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

Epix’s ‘Chapelwaite’ Review: Adrien Brody Horror Series Hits You Like a Stake in the Heart

2021 hasn’t exactly been the year of great Stephen King adaptations on the small screen. “Lisey’s Story” wasn’t the cerebral thriller it should have been. And the newest attempt at “The Stand” was a major dud almost from its onset. But, as they say, the third time’s a charm with “Chapelwaite,” a pitch-black horror set in 1850s Maine, where vampires rule the looming eternal night.
ComicsEW.com

Batman meets Game of Thrones in upcoming fantasy comic Dark Knights of Steel

We mostly think of Batman as a street-level crimefighter, honoring the death of his parents by cleaning up Gotham City from criminals and supervillains. But the Dark Knight is surprisingly adaptable to other genres and timeframes. He's been a vampire (in Batman: Vampire), a Victorian-era vigilante (in Batman: Gotham by Gaslight), and a Russian revolutionary (in Superman: Red Son), just to name a few. But in a new DC comic, Batman will embark on a whole new quest in a fantasy world not unlike Game of Thrones.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Nostalgia Party: The ’90s Teen Book Series You Loved and Probably Forgot

I’ve never been big on nostalgia, but the reality is, we’re in dark times and have been in dark times for (checks watch) all of our adulthood. There’s something comforting in thinking about favorite books from the past, when we were but younger versions of ourselves and perhaps a little less in need of staying atop every breaking news update. Enter: a fun look back at the ’90s teen book series you loved and maybe forgot about.
Moviesflickdirect.com

Dark City Series in the Works

Alex Proyas, who directed "Dark City", will be featured at the Popcorn Frights Film Festival this year with his short film "Mask of the Evil Apparition". The 20-minute short is about "A young woman with no memory searches a deserted nocturnal city looking for something or someone. The only problem is she can't remember who or what. She encounters twin brothers who may be her salvation, but one of them warns her that the "Mysterious Ones".
TV & VideosPosted by
Parade

Get a Taste of Brand New Cherry Flavor, the Bonkers Netflix Horror Series You Have to See

Fair warning: Brand New Cherry Flavor isn’t quite as sweet as its title suggests. In the new, neo-noirish, ’90s-set limited series from Netflix, a young director sets her sights on Hollywood, excited to make her short film into a feature-length project. But it all goes wrong when she gets caught up in the grime and crime of the film industry—and runs across a seasoned director who does her wrong. Soon she’s on the path of revenge as the show takes a sharp turn from the director’s dream into a bizarre, horrifying nightmare. “The show is bonkers,” Netflix Geeked tweeted last month. “You’re going to love it.” Here’s everything you want to know about Brand New Cherry Flavor, including what it’s about (well, we’ll try our best to explain!) and how to watch.

