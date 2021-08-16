Follow a Writer Looking for Inspiration in the Upcoming Horror Comic Series THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK

Fair warning: Brand New Cherry Flavor isn’t quite as sweet as its title suggests. In the new, neo-noirish, ’90s-set limited series from Netflix, a young director sets her sights on Hollywood, excited to make her short film into a feature-length project. But it all goes wrong when she gets caught up in the grime and crime of the film industry—and runs across a seasoned director who does her wrong. Soon she’s on the path of revenge as the show takes a sharp turn from the director’s dream into a bizarre, horrifying nightmare. “The show is bonkers,” Netflix Geeked tweeted last month. “You’re going to love it.” Here’s everything you want to know about Brand New Cherry Flavor, including what it’s about (well, we’ll try our best to explain!) and how to watch.