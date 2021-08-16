Seasons start for multiple sports Monday

The layoff has been longer for some than others, but several athletes will get to practice for the first time for the fall season on Monday. Girls volleyball, boys soccer, and cross country all can officially begin their season after a year when some last played in November and others last battled in May. Luxemburg-Casco will begin their state title defense after winning it all in the fall while the area's Packerland Conference teams played in the spring. Sevastopol's girls cross country will try to punch another ticket to the state meet after doing so last fall when Southern Door and Luxemburg-Casco also competed. All other schools ran in the spring. Sturgeon Bay soccer wrapped their season earlier this year after not being able to compete in the fall, where Luxemburg-Casco was the only local team to play.