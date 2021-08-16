Cancel
Vincennes, IN

Vincennes Man Injured after Crashing Ultralight Aircraft

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnox County – Last night at approximately 8:45, a Vincennes man was seriously injured after crashing his ultralight aircraft near US 150 and Snyder Road, east of Vincennes. Preliminary investigation revealed Kyle Demenezes, 44, of Vincennes, crashed his ultralight aircraft shortly after taking off. Demenezes was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes where he is currently being treated for serious injuries.

