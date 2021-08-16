Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Nearly 600 patients wait for hospital beds in Houston as city sees surge in COVID cases

By Emily Shapiro, Ivan Pereira, Meredith Deliso, Marlene Lenthang, ABC News
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FS6ZV_0bStqoXZ00

NEW YORK — The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads.

More than 620,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and over 4.3 million people have died worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Just 59.1% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Aug 15, 7:20 pm

Texas Supreme Court sides with Gov. Greg Abbott on mask mandate

Two days after a Dallas appeals court dealt Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a legal setback by upholding Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ order requiring masks in schools and businesses, the Texas Supreme Court shut the mandate down Sunday.

The entirely Republican Court granted a temporary stay at the request of Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

"The ban doesn't prohibit using masks. Anyone who wants to wear a mask can do so, including in schools," Abbott tweeted Sunday.

Hearings on the mask mandates will continue in lower courts as scheduled, the Court ruled.

"We won’t stop working with parents, doctors, schools, business + others to protect you and intend to win that hearing," Jenkins tweeted Sunday.

Aug 15, 11:54 am

Nearly 600 patients waiting for hospital beds in Houston

As of Saturday, 575 patients are waiting for a general bed in hospitals in the Houston area. Eighty-seven patients are waiting for an intensive care unit beds.

Hospital officials in Houston said last week that area hospitals with beds had insufficient numbers of nurses to serve them.

Nurses the state was going to surge to the area have yet to arrive, more than two weeks after they were promised.

Gov. Greg Abbott appealed for out-of-state help to fight the third wave of COVID-19 in Texas while two more of the state's largest school districts announced mask mandates in defiance of the governor last week.

As of Saturday, there are 3.3M confirmed cases of COVID-19 and there have been 54,289 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. 46.33% of Texans have been fully vaccinated.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
4K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Clay Jenkins
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Texas Attorney General#Dallas#Covid#Americans#Johns Hopkins University#Eastern#The Texas Supreme Court#Republican Court#Texans#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Health Alert: The Deadly Melioidosis Disease Has Been Found In Dallas

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning about Melioidosis, a deadly disease in Texas caused by the Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. Texas hospitals are currently being overwhelmed by Covid-19. Over 50,000 people have already died, and that number is set to rise exponentially over the coming months. So, if you were hoping that Covid-19 would be the only disease in Texas this year, I have bad news.
Posted by
Matt Lillywhite

Texas Pastor Refuses Vaccine, Almost Dies of Covid-19

Some Texans have been eager to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, others have refused because the virus has a reasonably low mortality rate. Sadly, many people underestimate the necessity of getting vaccinated - especially if they have underlying health conditions. That's why I want to highlight the story of a Texas pastor who refused to get the vaccine and then ended up in the intensive care unit (ICU).
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Abbott Tests Negative For COVID-19, Encourages Texans to Get Vaccinated

Four days after testing positive for COVID-19, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) says he tested negative Saturday. Abbott said doctors told him his infection was "brief and mild" because he is fully vaccinated and he encouraged Texans to get vaccinated in a message he shared on Twitter. Abbott said his...
Duluth, MNGrand Forks Herald

Duluth transplant recipient grateful for third COVID-19 vaccine dose

DULUTH — People who are immunocompromised are now eligible to receive third doses of the mRNA Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended last week. The emergency use authorization was updated to allow for a third dose of the...
Oregon Statealbuquerquenews.net

Covid surges fill 93% of Oregon hospital beds

PORTLAND, Oregon: Oregon officials have reported 93 percent of local hospital beds for adults, and 90 percent of all intensive care unit beds, are full, due to Oregon's increase in COVID-19 infections. Before August, Oregon's record for hospitalizations was 622 in November 2020, during a winter Covid surge when vaccines...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reports ‘hospitals are full’ with another 251 patients waiting in emergency rooms as COVID surge continues

As Mississippi hospitals are being inundated with record numbers of COVID-19 patients, more than 250 patients across the state were being held in hospital emergency rooms awaiting actual hospital beds, the state reported Wednesday. “Our hospitals are full,” said Dr. Jim Craig, senior director of the office of health protection...
Health ServicesWLKY.com

ICU beds filling up quickly at Louisville region hospitals as COVID-19 cases surge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even as vaccines are now readily available, intensive care unit beds are filling up quickly at Louisville region hospitals. "People need to recognize this is extremely serious," Norton Women's and Children's Chief Medical Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. "When you're looking at the rolling positivity and stuff, I don't think this is over. We're not over. You think there's a light at the end of the tunnel and this is coming back again."
Oklahoma StateKFOR

“We’re in the middle of a bed crisis,” Some Oklahoma patients die waiting for room, others sent to neighboring states as COVID-19 surge maxes out hospital bed capacity

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As COVID-19 numbers rise from the delta variant, rural hospitals across the state are having increased difficulty finding places to send ICU patients – often having to transport them multiple hours away to different states. “We’re in the middle of a bed crisis,” said Dr. Carlos...
Pitt County, NCpublicradioeast.org

Pitt County Sees Surge In COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Among Unvaccinated

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading across the state and now Pitt County is at high risk for unvaccinated individuals. Ashlyn DeLoughy has more. Pitt County has reported nearly 600 positive coronavirus cases in the last 14 days. The county is experiencing a 14 percent positivity rate, exceeding the state's current average. According to Vidant Health CEO Dr. Michael Waldrum, local hospitals are mainly treating unvaccinated patients. Since January, over 2,000 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to the hospitals and only 40 of those were breakthrough cases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy