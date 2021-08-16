Cancel
5-star DT Bear Alexander names top two schools

The Georgia Bulldogs lost a commitment from five-star defensive tackle Bear Alexander several months ago. Now, the talented defensive tackle has named his top two of Georgia and Texas A&M.

Alexander is a senior at Ryan High School in Denton, Texas. Last season, Ryan High School went 15-0 and won a Texas state title in dominant fashion.

Alexander is a member of the class of 2022 and has offers from major college football programs, including Miami, UNC, Michigan, USC, Auburn and Oregon.

The five-star defensive tackle is reconsidered his recruitment after he visited Georgia and Texas A&M. Alexander visited Miami, but they did not make his top two.

Alexander ranks 30th in his class and sixth among defensive linemen. The 6-foot-3, 325-pound lineman is a top recruiting target for Georgia and Texas A&M.

Kirby Smart and Jimbo Fisher are in a few recruiting battles at the moment. Fisher won a commitment from former UGA commit Deyon Bouie and is trying to land one from Alexander.

Alexander announced his final two schools via his Twitter account:

