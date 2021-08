Not long after being promoted to head coach of the Connellsville football program in February, Bill Maczko gathered his team around him. The purpose of the meeting, as he saw it, was to tell his team where it was. Over the previous five seasons, the Falcons had posted a record of just 7-40. Maczko believes improvements had been made under coach Marko Thomas, under whom he worked as an offensive line coach before Thomas left for Greensburg Central Catholic during the offseason, but even to some of those who had been a part of those teams, hearing those numbers was startling.