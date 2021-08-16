Cancel
Dual quarterback system to headline Laurel’s offense in 2021

By Andrew Destin
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe old adage “if you have two quarterbacks, you have none” doesn’t seem to faze Laurel coach Brian Cooper. After going 5-3 while employing a run-heavy attack during the 2020 campaign, the Spartans have adjusted their offensive game plan in light of graduating two first team Class 2A Midwestern linemen in Mitch Miles and Rylan Collier. Laurel will use both spread and Wing-T offenses, with senior Kobe DeRosa serving as the quarterback for the former and junior Chase Tinstman the latter.

