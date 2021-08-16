The White Lotus creator Mike White explains that big death

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Sunday's season finale of The White Lotus. What a crappy way to die. We finally learned the identity of the corpse in the box on Sunday's season 1 finale of The White Lotus, and learned that said corpse went out in a blaze of both glory and gory. After learning he had lost his job, hotel manager Armond (Murray Bartlett) had one last bacchanal blast, hosted a final dinner, then made his way into the room of his hotel guest arch nemesis Shane (Jake Lacy) and proceeded to defecate into his suitcase. Unfortunately for Armond, Shane happened to return to his room, found the unwelcome present, and, fearing an intruder after the recent break-in, armed himself with a knife and instinctively stabbed the hotel manager dead.