Steel Valley looks to bounce back from lackluster season with more experienced players

Coming off its 2020 season, Steel Valley football has a lot it hopes to improve on. The Ironmen won just one of their six games last season and went winless in the conference in a year that was defined by adversity and inexperience. Their first three games were decided by fewer than 10 points — two of which were losses and one that was a 14-12 win against Brentwood — but their season went downhill from there. Steel Valley lost its final two games of the season to Apollo-Ridge and Ligonier Valley by an average of 29 points.