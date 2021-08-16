Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Steel Valley looks to bounce back from lackluster season with more experienced players

By Lia Assimakopoulos
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off its 2020 season, Steel Valley football has a lot it hopes to improve on. The Ironmen won just one of their six games last season and went winless in the conference in a year that was defined by adversity and inexperience. Their first three games were decided by fewer than 10 points — two of which were losses and one that was a 14-12 win against Brentwood — but their season went downhill from there. Steel Valley lost its final two games of the season to Apollo-Ridge and Ligonier Valley by an average of 29 points.

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Apollo Ridge#Allegheny Conference#Steel Valley#Rb Db Rrb#Wr#Keystone Oaks#Summit Academy#First Published
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Western Carolina coach John Peacock suddenly dies at 32 from COVID

COVID-19 continues to be a huge problem throughout the United States due to unvaccinated people and the Delta Variant, among other factors. Unfortunately, Western Carolina football assistant coach John Peacock has become the latest casualty. The program announced on Friday that Peacock suddenly passed away at just 32 years old.
Kansas City, MOmaryvilleforum.com

MIAA Preview: Bronchos look to bounce back again

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nick Bobeck has had his down seasons at Central Oklahoma, but over the last decade, it has been hard to keep the Bronchos down for long. In Bobeck’s first two seasons, the team was 2-8 both years, but the Bronchos exploded into MIAA relevancy in 2014 with a third-place finish and an 8-4 record. The next year they went 7-5 and secured the first back-to-back winning seasons for the program in over a decade.
Mercer County, PAErie Times-News

Mercer County power Sharon looks to bounce back after rare, 2-win season

--- Schedule on TeamPlayer:Sharon Tigers. D-10 player rankings:Erie Times-News preseason top 50 football players in District 10. Region 3 preview:Hickory is the favorite but will have competition from Grove City, Sharon, more. --- Coach: Jason McElhaney (3rd season, 11-9) 2020 records: 2-5 overall, 1-5 Region 3. 2021 region: 3. Top...
Putnam, OKPosted by
Enid News and Eagle

Pacers volleyball looking to bounce back at home opener

The Pacers will be looking to bounce back from a road loss to Moore on Tuesday, in their home opener at 6 p.m. Thursday against Putnam City North. They were unable to rebound from a slow start against Moore, falling in three sets (18-25, 14-25, 16-25). The Lady Lions won both of the two meetings between the teams last season. The Pacers are coming off a 16-13 season that ended in the first round of the regional tournament.
College SportsGettysburg Times

Franklin optimistic about bounce back season

After a dismal 4-5 season in 2020, James Franklin went out and made some significant changes to the Penn State football program. Franklin met with assembled media on Saturday afternoon for the program’s annual media day and discussed those coaches and more as the Nittany Lions get set to begin their 2021 slate on Sept. 5 against the Wisconsin Badgers.
Knoxville, TNWATE

Seymour looking for bounce back season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Seymour Eagles are coming off a disappointing 0-10 season in 2020. The goal for the Eagles in 2021 is to finish with a winning record. “Our expectations are get back to kind of what we did the previous year when we were able to win five games,” Seymour coach Scott Branton said. “We were in a very tough region and were kind of in a rebuilding process at that point in time.”
Suamico, WIwearegreenbay.com

Bay Port football looks to bounce back in fall

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Bay Port Pirates played in the last state championship game at Camp Randall. A lot has happened since 2019, though. Including a spring season that saw the Pirates finish with a 2-5 record. Now the next group is focused on getting back to their winning ways.
Footballsaturdaydownsouth.com

Bounce back season? Jalen Brooks says 2021 is focused on making plays

South Carolina WR Jalen Brooks had to wait longer than expected to get on the field last season because of eligibility delays. Now he’s ready to make up for lost time. Speaking with the media on Monday, Brooks explained how he’s trying to bounce back from a sub-par season last year. He appeared in six games, made 11 catches for 100 yards, but was among a host of Gamecocks who had several drops late in the season.
Lee's Summit, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Despite past adversity, Lee's Summit North's Tre Baker looks forward to bounce-back senior season

This is the season Lee's Summit North quarterback Tre Baker has been dreaming about since he left Fort Osage High School to take over the reins of the Broncos offense. Many who follow Eastern Jackson County prep football know the story – Baker and his family moved to Lee's Summit, and the Missouri State High School Activities Association ruled that he must sit out his sophomore season.
FootballKLEM

MMCRU Football Eyes Bounce Back 2021 Season

In 2015, the Marcus-Meridan-Cleghorn Eagles ran the table towards an eight-player state championship under Head Coach Kyle Oswald. The following season, MMC consolidated with Remsen Union and became an 11-player football program in Class A. That transition has been a rocky one for the Royals who have gone 3-41 since joining the 11-player ranks.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Bethel Park eager to move on from struggles of 2020

Bethel Park saw its run of 19 consecutive playoff appearances end last season. On top of that, the Black Hawks didn’t even win a game. There were reasons for that. Bethel Park was very young and inexperienced. It had a small senior class that consisted of only six players and also had just one returning starter. Combine all of that with the fact that, like every school, the Black Hawks didn’t have an offseason program due to the pandemic, and it didn’t exactly set the team up for success.
Oneida, TNIndependent Herald

Football: With new coach, Oneida looks to bounce back from disappointing finish in 2020

Oneida enters this week’s season opener against Williamsburg in the Cumberland Falls Bowl in Corbin, Ky. having not won a game since Sept. 18, 2020. The Indians were 4-0 at that time, fresh off a 39-0 shellacking of Cumberland Gap. Since then, however, they’ve lost five straight games. Throw in a covid loss to Coalfield, and the Indians finished last season with a 4-6 record.
Hockeywpgh53.com

Riverhounds looking to bounce back Saturday in Charlotte

After a crushing second half against Miami that led to the Hounds’ first loss in more than a month, it’s a swift turnaround to get ready to face the Charlotte Independence at 7 p.m. Saturday in a road match that will be shown on 22 The Point and ESPN+. With...

Comments / 0

Community Policy