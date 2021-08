KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nick Bobeck has had his down seasons at Central Oklahoma, but over the last decade, it has been hard to keep the Bronchos down for long. In Bobeck’s first two seasons, the team was 2-8 both years, but the Bronchos exploded into MIAA relevancy in 2014 with a third-place finish and an 8-4 record. The next year they went 7-5 and secured the first back-to-back winning seasons for the program in over a decade.