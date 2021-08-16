Ligonier Valley poised for dominant second season in WPIAL with 20 returning starters

In his 18 years as head coach at Ligonier Valley, Roger Beitel has seen it all. But last year’s season was unlike anything he had experienced. After leaving District 6 the year prior, Ligonier Valley played its first season in the WPIAL while also juggling a pandemic and the loss of 16 seniors with just three starters returning from 2019. After finishing 12-1 in their final year in District 6, the Rams were poised for a rebuilding period.