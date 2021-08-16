Cancel
Dieter Kurtenbach: Chiefs coach Andy Reid says 49ers are in 'good hands' with Trey Lance

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CLARA, Calif. — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid knows a thing or two about great quarterback play. Between coaching Brett Favre, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick, Alex Smith, and now, Patrick Mahomes, Reid's reputation as a quarterback whisperer and all-time great offensive mind is unquestioned. Reid is a first-ballot Hall of Famer and is as responsible for the style of offense in the modern NFL game as any coach in the league.

