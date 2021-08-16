Shawn Windsor: Cade Cunningham's potential is limitless. He's already proving it.

LAS VEGAS — The Detroit Pistons' Summer League roster features plenty of continuity from last season. But their first game in Las Vegas on Sunday still marked a number of notable firsts, and their ability to develop chemistry on-the-fly could be the key to them keeping their summer league championship hopes alive after a disappointing loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 76-72. The starting lineup featured four players from the 2020-21 roster — Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey, Sekou Doumbouya and Tyler Cook. Saben Lee, who recently signed a three-year deal, provided 25 minutes off of the bench. But Sunday was the first Summer League game for every aforementioned player except Doumbouya, who briefly participated in their 2019 version before suffering a hamstring injury.