Tagovailoa completed eight of 11 passes for 99 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception in Friday's preseason game against Chicago. The second-year pro played well until the final play of his third drive, throwing an ugly interception into double coverage in the Chicago end zone on a 1st-and-10. It was Tagovailoa's final snap of the night, and he finished with only three points on three drives despite making some big plays to convert third downs (including a 50-yard catch-and-run for TE Mike Gesicki). The Dolphins could have a better group of pass catchers available for their second exhibition Aug. 21 against Atlanta after playing Saturday's game without WRs DeVante Parker, Will Fuller (foot), Albert Wilson (undisclosed), Allen Hurns and Preston Williams (PUP - foot).