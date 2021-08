“I don’t have a tangible disease.” That’s what I told the resident psychiatrist at UT Southwestern. I didn’t have health insurance that covered psychotherapy, so I was paying a small amount to talk to senior psychiatry residents as part of their education. “You know if I had cancer, people would get it,” I told him. People want to know what’s my problem. There’s no causation for my depression. Well, yes and no. I’m a complex person. I always knew things knocked me down harder and longer than most. And did I take grief for that. “Get over it” was the mantra I heard whenever I wanted to express my feelings. Things would stay bottled up as a result, and I would just build resentment toward whomever that would later manifest as hostility. I’m a get things off my chest kind of gal, but I’ve also romanced ruminating my problems to the point of no return.