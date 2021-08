The heatwave may break this weekend for Hopkins County with scattered rain, according to the National Weather Service. Saturday holds scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5 p.m. Skies are mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall could amount to less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms. Saturday night has a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7 p.m. Skies are mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.