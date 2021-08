It appears Hurricane Henri is heading to Long Island, on a collision course with the famous New York island that’s about 120 miles across and 23 miles wide. With maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, it is forecast to strengthen further tonight. While some fluctuations with strength expected, Henri is expected to be around Category 1 hurricane strength when it strikes Long Island during the afternoon. While landfall is expected around lunchtime on Sunday, gusty rain showers tied to the circulation of Henri will begin to impact New Jersey, Long Island, and southern New England this afternoon.