Denver, CO

It’s not that complicated

Aspen Daily News
 5 days ago

Using Boulder as an example, although Denver has a similar program — the city has short-term and long-term rental licensing programs that require a permit (three-year renewal). The permit a detailed application and third-party property inspection. The city has agreements with Airbnb, Vrbo, etc. for reporting of short-term rentals in the city. I believe local hospitality management companies are required to file quarterly reports to be audited. The city tracks the permits and rentals closely, so if a rental is listed and has past bookings but no permit they know. If this is the case the owner will get a letter in the mail notifying them to remove the rental from the site until they are issued a permit. They are also able to provide estimated lodging tax statements to permitted properties.

