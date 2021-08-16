How Steelers WR Matthew Sexton could make his NFL dream come true
It’s a Friday afternoon in Detroit for the MHSAA Division 6 State Championship game. Clinton High School, a school with an enrollment of 413 at the time, is going up against state powerhouse Ithaca. The local juggernaut gets out to an early 14-0 lead after both a 15 yard passing touchdown and 30 yard interception return for a touchdown by Travis Smith, Ithaca’s top quarterback, top rusher, and arguably top defensive back.www.behindthesteelcurtain.com
