Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How Steelers WR Matthew Sexton could make his NFL dream come true

By Andrew Wilbar (steelerfan11)
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a Friday afternoon in Detroit for the MHSAA Division 6 State Championship game. Clinton High School, a school with an enrollment of 413 at the time, is going up against state powerhouse Ithaca. The local juggernaut gets out to an early 14-0 lead after both a 15 yard passing touchdown and 30 yard interception return for a touchdown by Travis Smith, Ithaca’s top quarterback, top rusher, and arguably top defensive back.

www.behindthesteelcurtain.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Track And Field#American Football#Wr#The Mhsaa Division#State Championship#Clinton High School#Ithaca#Daylight Upfield#Cowboys#The Hall Of Fame Game#Mhsaa Championship#Ypc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 trade packages Steelers could offer Colts at quarterback

With the recent news of the Carson Wentz injury, here are three trade packages the Indianapolis Colts could offer the Pittsburgh Steelers for a quarterback. With the recent announcement that the Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz is out for up to the next 12 weeks, they may be looking for a new option to field at the position. Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley, and Sam Ehlinger are set to compete for the starting role in the meantime, but none are experienced options.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Ike Taylor: Ben Roethlisberger has what Aaron Rodgers covets

A lot of the NFL’s offseason revolved around Aaron Rodgers and his situation with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers desired more control and communication with moves the Packers made. Longtime Pittsburgh Steeler Ike Taylor says that Ben Roethlisberger already has in Pittsburgh everything that Rodgers is looking for with the Packers.
NFLclutchpoints.com

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s backup job takes shocking turn

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going with Ben Roethlisberger for one last ride before he hangs up his cleats for good and heads off to Canton, Ohio. However, the Steelers’ backup quarterback job has long been expected to be handed to Mason Rudolph. However, it turns out that Dwayne Haskins, the...
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Performance vs. Lions

It’s just the preseason, but Ben Roethlisberger looked like vintage Big Ben during the Steelers-Lions preseason game Saturday night. Fans didn’t get a chance to watch Roethlisberger play in either of the Steelers’ first two preseason games. But the veteran quarterback suited up and got the start for Saturday night’s exhibition. Roethlisberger made the most of the opportunity.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Who should the Steelers be targeting with their new found cash

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in a situation many never thought this team would be in here in 2021. The team has a surplus of cash, and I'm not talking about ‘just enough’ money to rework T.J. Watt’s deal and have in season spending money. I’m talking about having enough money for all of that and adding an impact level player to this roster. After restructuring the deal of Stephon Tuitt the Steelers are able to afford an outside player to the tune of $6 million, but with a couple other simple deals could push that number to $11 million. But how should they spend all this money? Below are some of the players available via trade or are currently on the free agent market!
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Predicting the 5 players the Steelers will cut with roster cuts looming

One of the changes for all 32 National Football League organizations in 2021 is how the teams will handle trimming their offseason roster. The offseason roster starts with 90 players, and it used to be trimmed from 90 to 75, and then 75 to 53. Not anymore. Now, after Week...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

TJ Watt shares heart warming moment with Steelers fans on Twitter

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ T.J. Watt is known for wrecking opposing backfields in the NFL on a regular basis. This evening on Twitter, he was melting people’s hearts with a picture from practice. Watt fist bumped a few of the young kids in the stands on Tuesday. Check out the picture...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: The most unlikely teams for Steelers fans to like

There is plenty of competition in the National Football League in the eyes of every single fan. Most NFC teams are of no consequence, except for a handful. Then there are the teams that are bitter foes that fans absolutely abhor. So who are the Top 5 teams Steelers fans shouldn’t like? Welcome to the Steelers Power 1⁄2 Hour. Join BTSC’s Chris Pugh, Joe Frost and Paul Yanchek for weekly power rankings as it pertains to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: Rocking the Eagles with newly forged Steel

The Steelers are now two games into their preseason, with two wins and lots of new Steelers showing their true metal. So what have we learnt and where is this team headed into 2021? Join Matty Peverell and Mark Davison, as they bring a global perspective to the Steelers 2021 offseason and what needs to be done to set the team up for a successful 2021 chase for that seventh Lombardi.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers 2021 Training Camp: Tracking Sunday morning’s practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at it again as they prepare for Week 2 of the NFL preseason at Heinz Field against the Detroit Lions next Saturday. Sunday morning the Steelers are holding a closed practice with only media in attendance. Although thre may be limited reports along with no shows from Steelers Live, we will be compiling as much information as to what is going on at practice as we possibly can.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers Announce Quarterback Order for Tonight’s Game Against Detroit

PITTSBURGH – Even though it’s been known all week that Ben Roethlisberger would be getting the start tonight in the Steelers third preseason game, what’s been less clear is how the rest of the quarterback rotation would be handled. That was cleared up with less than an hour until kickoff on Saturday night by Steelers team reporter Missi Mathews. After Roethlsiberger, it will then be Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and then Josh Dobbs in that order.

Comments / 0

Community Policy