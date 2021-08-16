2021 Opponent Preview: Maryland Terrapins
Last Meeting: September 26, 2015 - WVU 45, Maryland 6. Opponent Record 2020: 2-3. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Ten cancelled their 2020 football season on August 11, 2020. A month later the Big Ten resumed football activities and announced a nine-game schedule. The Terrapins, because of cancellations related to COVID-19 outbreaks, only played five of their nine scheduled contests. The Terrapins lost to Northwestern, Indiana and Rutgers but did beat Minnesota and Penn State.www.smokingmusket.com
