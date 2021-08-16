Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

2021 Opponent Preview: Maryland Terrapins

By WVUNite
smokingmusket.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Meeting: September 26, 2015 - WVU 45, Maryland 6. Opponent Record 2020: 2-3. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Ten cancelled their 2020 football season on August 11, 2020. A month later the Big Ten resumed football activities and announced a nine-game schedule. The Terrapins, because of cancellations related to COVID-19 outbreaks, only played five of their nine scheduled contests. The Terrapins lost to Northwestern, Indiana and Rutgers but did beat Minnesota and Penn State.

www.smokingmusket.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marion Cotillard
Person
Dan Enos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland Terrapins#Athlon Sports#American Football#Northwestern#Rutgers#Penn State#The Receiving Corp#Espn#Mountaineers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
Michigan Stateaudacy.com

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit on what Jim Harbaugh's future at Michigan looks like

There's been plenty of discussion over the last half-decade about Jim Harbaugh's future at Michigan. Mixed results against the Big Ten -- not to mention no results against Ohio State -- have made fans (and boosters, presumably) a little wary about Harbaugh's long-term status with the program, and on Tuesday morning, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit joined 97.1's Karsch and Anderson to give his thoughts.
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Trevor Lawrence connects with Tim Tebow on touchdown pass

A pair of first-year Jacksonville players connected on a touchdown pass at practice Friday. Their names? Trevor Lawrence and Tim Tebow. Two players who dominated offseason storylines for the Jaguars, Lawrence represents the No. 1 overall pick and the hopes for the revitalization of the franchise under new coach Urban Meyer. And Tebow, a former quarterback who made the oft-panned decision to give tight end a try, may be getting his last shot to stick in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Western Carolina coach John Peacock suddenly dies at 32 from COVID

COVID-19 continues to be a huge problem throughout the United States due to unvaccinated people and the Delta Variant, among other factors. Unfortunately, Western Carolina football assistant coach John Peacock has become the latest casualty. The program announced on Friday that Peacock suddenly passed away at just 32 years old.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Watching Jim Harbaugh makes me sick

Jim Harbaugh is entering his 12th season as a college football head coach and seventh with the Michigan Wolverines. Despite 78 wins and seven bowl appearances over the course of his head coaching career, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum is not a fan of Harbaugh. Finebaum: Harbaugh is a complete fraud. Harbaugh...
Ohio StateAthlonSports.com

Ohio State Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2021

Just like every other major college football program in America, the Ohio State Buckeyes are eager to put the 2020 season behind them. With the initial, abrupt cancellation of the season by the Big Ten, then the concerted effort that resulted in an abbreviated campaign, the Buckeyes were able to navigate through all of the distractions, earning another trip to the College Football Playoff.
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

Nick Saban scoffs at Oregon's uniform combination

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Tuesday threw shade at Oregon when asked about their popular Nike uniforms, as the team is well known for introducing dozens of alternate jerseys, uniform combinations and accessories every season. “We have two [uniforms],” Saban said in response to Oregon. “Red jerseys at home....
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Responds To ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12 ‘Alliance’ Report

Texas and Oklahoma’s upcoming jump to the SEC threatens to shake the foundations of the sport even more than previous instances of conference realignment. In response, the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 are reportedly in discussions about a potential “alliance.” During an interview today, ESPN’s top college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit weighed in on the report.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State Football: One QB isn’t making Ryan Day’s decision easy

Whoever the Ohio State Football team chooses as the starting quarterback, they will be very talented Ohio State Football Training Camp. We talked about the options for the Ohio State football team at quarterback this morning. One of them isn’t making things easy for Ryan Day. Kyle McCord sure isn’t...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama running back among early preseason NFL cuts

About 10 days after the Las Vegas Raiders signed former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, they have cut ties with him in early training camp cuts. Scarbrough has bounced around the NFL since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back has made stops with the Cowboys (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19, 2020) and Detroit Lions (2019-20).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Blunt Prediction For Urban Meyer’s Future

Few people in sports media are as confident that Urban Meyer will struggle as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars as ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum. During a recent call-in segment on The Paul Finebaum Show, Finebaum asserted that Meyer will struggle because he can’t handle losses. He said that with the team the Jacksonville Jaguars have, Meyer will lose a lot early on, and it will eat at him. In the end, he expects Meyer will “self-destruct.”
Ohio StateDayton Daily News

Ohio State football: How Zach Harrison fooled everyone in recruiting

Zach Harrison was one of the most-talked-about and least-talkative recruits in recent memory. Turns out that was more of a recruiting thing than a Zach Harrison thing. He likes to talk, he just didn’t like recruiting. ExploreQB1 rests while Buckeyes continue grind through preseason. The newly jovial junior finally let...
Michigan Statesaturdaytradition.com

Crystal Ball: Predicting every game on Michigan’s schedule in 2021

Editor’s note: Saturday Tradition’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Michigan. We’ll stay with the B1G East all week. Next week, we’ll predict every game for every B1G West team. The calendar couldn’t have turned to 2021 any quicker for Michigan fans. The 2020 season was a disastrous one,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy