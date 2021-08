As an Atlanta native for the past five years, I’ve come to take the Falcons under my wing. I wouldn’t necessarily consider myself a die-hard fan. After all the Patriots victory over the Dirty Birds in Super Bowl 51 was one of the best nights of my life. But I’ve grown to follow the team pretty thoroughly and criticizing/mocking the moves they’ve made in recent years. While one could certainly blame Kyle Shanahan for one of the worst losses in Super Bowl history, there’s no denying his value as a coach. Since the 2016 season, and Shanahan’s departure, the Falcons have been going backward and it ultimately led to the firing of Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff after an 0-5 start to the 2020 season. The Falcons went on to finish 4-12 and had the second-worst record in the NFC.