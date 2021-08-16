COPEL F140/F30/C70

CURITIBA, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adjusted EBITDA, excluding non-recurring items, reached R$1,433.2 million in 2Q21, up by 47.1% over the R$974.4 million reported in 2Q20. Such growth was mainly due to (i) the sale of 507 GWh of energy produced by TPP Araucária ("UEGA") in 2Q21 (no energy was dispatched in 2Q20); and (ii) higher revenue from the "availability of the power grid (TUSD/TUST)", mainly due to the 12.2% growth of the distributor's grid market, higher yield on transmission assets because of a rise in IPCA in 2Q21 the periodic tariff review applied on transmission contracts. These events were partially offset by higher costs with "electricity purchased for resale", due to the worsening of the water situation in June and the increase in the average difference settlement price - PLD (south) in 2Q21 ( R$233.36 compared to R$75.47 in 2Q20).