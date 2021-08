One of the pieces Hannah Moore choreographed for Fort Wayne Dance Collective's “Collective Expressions” this weekend will be performed on her kitchen table. Yes, her actual kitchen table, though the audience will be in Arts United Center, not her home. It took a team of people and a U-Haul truck to get the table to Dance Collective's studios on East Berry Street for rehearsals, that's how committed she was to using it in the piece, she says with a laugh.