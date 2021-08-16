Defense could be key as New Brighton hopes to continue success

After a 5-2 record in 2020, New Brighton is heading into 2021 with high hopes and expectations, with the goal of making a deep playoff run. For this year’s edition of the Lions, they will rely heavily on the defense, just as they did last year. The defense is going to be anchored by a core of veterans, most notably DaShawn Harmon, Noah Stofen, Trent Porter and Keandre Williams, a group of players that coach Joe Greco expects to play all over the field.