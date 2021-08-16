Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022: Mi Notebook, Mi Band 6, router and more set for launch

Xiaomi announced the Mi MIX Fold as its first foldable phone in March this year. It was reported in May that the company is working on a new version of the Mi MIX Fold. A Xiaomi phone with model number 21081018SC was spotted at the IMEI database in June. Reliable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that it is a new MIX series flagship. Since Xiaomi has recently launched the Mi MIX 4, it appears that the 20181018SC phone could be the rumored new variant of the Mi MIX Fold.